Pep Guardiola’s hilarious initial reaction when he found out Man City signed Erling Haaland

Man City secured the signing of arguably Europe’s top young striker this summer in Norwegian Erling Haaland. You’d think that would really excite manager Pep Guardiola, right? Well, on Tuesday, the City boss revealed his initial reaction to finding out the club won the race for Haaland. Hint: It was as casual as can be.

Via Fabrizio Romano/Hayters TV:

“Okay, fine”. How Pep Guardiola reacted to Erling Haaland deal completed when Txiki Begiristain updated him 🔵 #MCFC@HaytersTV ⤵️🎥 pic.twitter.com/tKLqRiC2LD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2022

It’s almost like Pep simply expected Man City to secure Haaland’s signature. Early on, he’s been a dream addition to the Premier League champions, too. The 22-year-old has already bagged 10 goals in six league appearances. He also netted a brace in the club’s UCL opener last week against Sevilla.

Players often have a difficult time adjusting to the level of English football. But, it’s clear Haaland is built for it. His versatile skill set of pace, physical prowess, and the ability to find the back of the net at a high rate are perfect for Man City. It also helps that he’s got a plethora of top-class playmakers around him including Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, one of the best in the world.

The Citizens have essentially got by without a true No. 9 across the last couple of seasons ever since Sergio Aguero left. Now, Guardiola has a true striker who is already shaping up to be the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s throne.

The best is surely yet to come from Erling Haaland at Man City and perhaps, he is the missing piece to the side finally winning a Champions League title.