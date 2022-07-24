Erling Haaland needed less than 15 minutes to score his first goal for Manchester City.

During his debut on Saturday in a friendly against Bayern Munich at Lambeu Field, Haaland immediately got to work and didn’t waste any time making his presence felt. In the 12th minute of the contest, he found the back of the net after Jack Grealish found a hole on the defense and served a cross to the Norwegian youngster.

Haaland displayed a nice touch to get the ball into the net for his first goal with the Premier League club.

Erling Haaland makes his Manchester City debut and scores 12 minutes in 🔥pic.twitter.com/lr5KQ3vtUg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 23, 2022

Of course Erling Haaland’s quick goal sent the Twitter world into a frenzy. After all, the 22-year-old just showed why Manchester City made a £51 million deal to get him from Borussia Dortmund.

Not to mention that it’s a massive confidence booster for City. If there’s any doubt about how Haaland fits with the team, he basically gave his answer with that incredible debut goal.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Erling Haaland is going to be a problem for the rest of the Premier League. — Matt Thielen (@MattThielen) July 24, 2022

Last season we all said Man City needed that 6 yard run when they get wide. Haaland does that and gets his first goal. Erling Haaland's ROAR after his first goal was so powerful that it brought thunder lighting to the stadium😳😂https://t.co/MVnxu25NUN pic.twitter.com/1UqkJGnO9r — The New Alaafin Of Oyo 🇳🇬🇺🇸 阿德耶米·亞當斯 (@NewAlaafinOyo) July 24, 2022

shit!!! erling haaland is so fast, maguire is going to feel flames 😭💔 — mhegebe (@nekosrs) July 24, 2022

While it’s just one goal in a friendly game that doesn’t really matter, Manchester City fans will still be happy with the early returns. After winning the 2021-22 season of the Premier League, they now have their eyes on the ultimate prize in Europe come 2022-23.

Haaland will be critical in their bid to bring Champions League glory to the club for the first time in history, so the Manchester City faithful can only hope that he gets comfortable as fast as he can with the team. Sure enough, he’s off to a terrific start.