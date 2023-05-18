Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has opened up on his future with Manchester City. The talented midfielder has been linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain this summer. He hasn’t ruled out a potential move but insists that he is solely focused on ending this season on a high for Pep Guardiola’s men before thinking about his future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Silva said to RMC Sport about the reported PSG rumors, “My plan is to complete well the season, win the Premier League and then the two finals… then, this summer we will see what happens.”

The former AS Monaco man grabbed the headlines against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. He scored a brace in the first half as City reached their second Champions League final, where they will play Inter Milan.

Silva currently has two years left on his deal with Manchester City. Now, as he has said, his focus is the remaining five matches of the season. Guardiola’s men will play Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend, and a win will secure a third consecutive league title for them. After they get done with their other two Premier League games, the focus will shift to the FA Cup final, where they will play local rivals Manchester United.

The FA Cup final also carries a lot of significance as United will try to stop City from becoming the second English team after them to win the potential treble. After the FA Cup final, the Blues will turn their attention to the Champions League final against Inter Milan, who have also secured the treble in 2010. There is no doubt that PSG will be following the City matches within the next few weeks to keep a close watch on Silva.