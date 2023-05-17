Manchester City have reached the Champions League final in emphatic fashion.

Pep Guardiola’s men defeated current holders Real Madrid 4-0 at home in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal clash Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

A first half brace from Bernardo Silva saw the Citizens take a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime. A late own goal from Eder Militao sealed the game before substitute Julian Alvarez added the finishing touches with a fourth goal in injury time.

It was quite simply a demolition job as City ended up 5-1 winners on aggregate and made a statement to the rest of Europe.

They will now play in just their second-ever Champions League final and look to win the competition for the first time when they face Inter Milan.

Their first Champions League final appearance came in 2021 when they lost out to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

However, for many observers, this year’s final looks to be a foregone conclusion with rival fans all but resigning themselves to City not only winning the Champions League against Inter, but also the treble.

Manchester City currently hold a four point lead over second-placed Arsenal and have a game in hand with just three league games remaining. Meanwhile, they will be massive favorites over Manchester United when they play in the FA Cup final.

If they end up winning all three trophies, it will be one heck of an achievement for Guardiola and his team…even with the charges against the team.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

They’re unbelievably good, they’re winning the treble man, I feel sick. — Mod (@CFCMod_) May 17, 2023

It is up to us & Inter Milan to stop this nightmare of City winning the treble — UE 🇶🇦 (@UtdEra_) May 17, 2023

Arsenal kept this Man City super team from wining the league until GW 36 pic.twitter.com/U0t7fQQiLI — UKEME  (@ukemerinho) May 17, 2023

Messi would have been playing for this super Man city team and destroying Madrid again the way he did in his prime if Bartomeu didn’t happen. We missed out on greatness ffs — ganesh🇦🇷 (@breathMessi21) May 17, 2023

inter will have to play this man city super team in the final pic.twitter.com/SRXIheJb8V — siri 🥷 (@icyysiri) May 17, 2023

Inter Milan to score the first goal against Man City and park the bus the whole game. pic.twitter.com/4iU1Nww7tQ — 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@BallinKy_) May 16, 2023

Only thing stopping city from winning the treble is mid Inter Milan team and a shit Man United team. It's over. — ❄️The Confessor❄️ (@shanethecnfsr) May 17, 2023