The 2023-24 English Premier League season is barely underway, and defending treble winners Manchester City are already struggling with injuries. John Stones is out until the international break, and Kevin De Bruyne is likely on the shelf for four to five months. That’s why the latest Manchester City transfer news comes at such a great time, as the Cityzens have officially landed De Bruyne’s Belgian countryman, 21-year-old winger Jeremy Doku.

On Monday, European football insider Fabrizio Romano reported the latest Manchester City transfer news.

“Jeremy Doku to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after new bid revealed here this morning — worth €60m package,” Romano tweeted. “Medical tests being scheduled later this week, personal terms agreed on long-term deal.”

Jeremy Doku to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after new bid revealed here this morning — worth €60m package 🚨🔵 #MCFC Medical tests being scheduled later this week, personal terms agreed on long term deal. Exclusive story revealed August 1, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/fv1r6u2uO4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Doku is a speedy young winger who started his professional career in Belgium with Anderlecht before moving to Rennes in France for a €26 million fee. The winger played in 92 matches in all competition for the Ligue 1 side, netting 12 goals and providing 10 assists. Doku also made an appearance in the 2022 World Cup for his country.

The Belgian international can play either side, which Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola values, although most of his production comes from the right.

Since taking over City in 2016, Guardiola has developed several young wingers like Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, and Phil Foden. However, he’s also worked with a few notable players in the position whose time on the blue side of Manchester was short-lived, including Leroy Sane, Ferran Torres, and Jadon Sancho.

Jeremy Doku will now add depth at position alongside Silva and Cole Palmer after Riyad Mahrez left for Saudi Arabia this summer. The move also allows Guardiola to move Foden or Silva to a more central position to compensate for the loss of Kevin De Bruyne.