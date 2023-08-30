Manchester City has reached a final decision regarding the transfer of midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves, reported by goal.com. The Premier League champions have agreed to verbal terms with Wolves for the Brazilian midfielder's transfer, marking a significant move in the current transfer window.

Nunes, who is 25 years old, has made his intentions clear to Wolves by notably missing recent training sessions with the club. His absence from training was seen as an indication of his strong desire to join Manchester City. According to reports, the two clubs have settled on a transfer fee of approximately £47.5 million ($60 million) for Nunes.

In a parallel deal, 21-year-old Tommy Doyle is set to head in the opposite direction, moving from Manchester City to Wolves for a reported £5 million fee. This deal also includes a notable provision – a 50 percent sell-on clause. This clause means that Manchester City would receive 50 percent of the transfer fee if Doyle is eventually sold to another club.

The timing of this transfer appears to be opportune for Manchester City, as they are facing a challenging situation due to Kevin De Bruyne's injury. De Bruyne is expected to be sidelined for around four months after sustaining a recurring hamstring injury. To address this gap in their midfield lineup, Manchester City has moved swiftly to secure Nunes' transfer.

If all the necessary paperwork is completed before the upcoming transfer deadline, there's a possibility that Matheus Nunes could make his competitive debut for Manchester City in their Premier League match against Fulham this weekend. This transfer could significantly strengthen the Citizens midfield options as they continue their campaign to defend their Premier League title.