Wolverhampton Wanderers, popularly known as Wolves, have turned down Manchester City‘s initial bid of £47 million ($60 million) for Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, reported by goal.com. The rejection highlights the club's intent to retain the talented player, who holds a significant place in their plans for the upcoming season.

Nunes' potential move to Manchester City has garnered attention due to the extended absence of Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to be sidelined for around four months due to injury. City manager Pep Guardiola sees Nunes as a valuable addition to his squad to help fill the void left by De Bruyne's absence. However, Wolves' swift refusal of the bid indicates their high valuation of the player.

Despite the initial setback, Manchester City is anticipated to continue their pursuit of Nunes by submitting an improved offer. The rejected bid underscores Wolves' resolve to keep hold of the midfielder, who has proven himself to be an important asset for the team.

Nunes' skill and potential have not gone unnoticed beyond Manchester City. Liverpool has also shown interest in the player, especially after their unsuccessful attempts to acquire Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Jurgen Klopp's admiration for Nunes prompted Wolves to remove a buyout clause that would have allowed Liverpool to secure his services in the upcoming January transfer window.

As the transfer window's deadline looms, both clubs are expected to engage in further negotiations to reach an agreement on Matheus Nunes' future. The midfielder's value and significance to Wolves' plans will undoubtedly play a crucial role in determining the outcome of these discussions. Meanwhile, City's pursuit of talent extends beyond Nunes, with Crystal Palace setting a £70 million ($88.60 million) price tag on midfielder Eberechi Eze, who is also reportedly on their radar.