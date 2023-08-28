Tyler Adams, the USMNT star, is inching closer to making his Premier League debut with Bournemouth after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him since March. Adams, who recently completed a £23 million ($29 million) move from Leeds to Bournemouth, is keen to showcase his skills on the pitch again.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Adams expressed his excitement about returning to the field, saying, “It's tough to watch from the sidelines but I'm very close though. About a couple of weeks out I would say, so I think after the international break is going to be my first look at games. Hopefully, in the international break, there's a friendly of some sorts I'll play some capacity in that and getting back after the international break.”

Tyler Adams believes he will bring a sense of tenacity to Bournemouth's playing style, aligning well with manager Andoni Iraola's emphasis on high pressing and winning balls. Adams emphasized his commitment to fit into the team's strategy, stating, “The way that Andoni [Iraola] wants to play, which is a high press on the front foot, looking to win balls, I think that's something that I'm good at and I'm certainly going to try and bring that here.”

The Premier League debut for Adams is eagerly anticipated, as Bournemouth looks forward to integrating his talents into their squad. USMNT's Adams' versatility and skill set could add a valuable dimension to the team's playing style.

Bournemouth's next fixture before the international break includes a Carabao Cup clash with Swansea and a Premier League encounter against Brentford. Upon returning from the break, they are set to face Chelsea on September 17, followed by a match against south coast rivals Brighton a week later.