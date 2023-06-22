Manchester City are set to make an opening bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice on Thursday. The English midfielder has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United in this window.

According to the reports from David Ornstein, the Treble winners have entered the race to sign the left-footed midfielder. However, they face competition from Arsenal, who see him as a long-term replacement for Granit Xhaka. The Gunners submitted a bid of £90m (comprising a £75m fee and £15m in add-ons), which was rejected by West Ham United. However, there is a growing feeling that Arsenal are closer to the fee demanded by the Hammers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the Athletic, Manchester City are in this transfer conversation and are expected to make their opening bid soon. The Manchester-based club recently sold Ilkay Gundogan to FC Barcelona as a free agent. Moreover, Bernardo Silva's future at the Etihad Stadium is unclear. Pep Guardiola is also in the hunt for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic to expand his midfield options for next season.

Rice remains on the radar for Arsenal this season. The Gunners have allowed Xhaka to leave the club and are also willing to listen to the offers for Thomas Partey. The former Atletico Madrid man has disappointed Mikel Arteta with his performance and fitness standards. Rice has one more year left on his contract with West Ham United. However, the Hammers have the option of extending their captain's deal for one more year. He has made 247 appearances for the Europa Conference League winners since making his debut in 2017.