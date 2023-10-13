England international Jack Grealish has set his sights on a new milestone, one that would eclipse Manchester City‘s historic treble-winning season, reported by GOAL. Despite the extraordinary success with City last season, Grealish believes that securing an international trophy with England would top that achievement, especially considering England's decades-long wait for major silverware.

Reflecting on the challenge of surpassing Manchester City's accomplishments, Grealish stated, “It's difficult to think of things that would beat the high of winning the treble. But winning something at international level would definitely do it. Maybe winning all four trophies, including the Carabao Cup, could be another goal, but we were knocked out of that last week. Doing an ‘Invincible' season could also be special, but we were defeated.”

Grealish emphasized the significance of achieving success with the national team, especially given England's near-miss in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. The heartbreaking loss on penalties in the final spurred England to set their sights on the upcoming European Championships in Germany. The team, under the guidance of manager Gareth Southgate, aims to go a step further and secure European glory.

England's journey towards this goal begins with a challenging fixture against Italy during the current international break. The match against gli Azzurri follows a friendly against Australia, providing England with an opportunity to test their mettle against strong opponents.

As Jack Grealish and his teammates prepare for these crucial encounters, the prospect of bringing home a major international trophy looms large. For Grealish, achieving this dream with his fellow England players would undoubtedly stand as the pinnacle of his career, surpassing even the remarkable feats achieved at the club level. Football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate how this chapter in England's footballing journey will unfold.