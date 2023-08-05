Manchester City have finally announced the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. The Croatian defender is the most expensive defender in the club's history.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Gvardiol has put pen to paper on the Manchester City deal. He will join for a fee of £78m and has signed a five-year contract. He will be accompanied by Mateo Kovacic, his countryman who also joined the Premier League champions earlier in this transfer window.

Speaking to the Manchester City website, Gvardiol said, “I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me.”

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has. ”

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing for me. I know I am not yet the finished article, and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football. ”

Gvardiol was an extremely influential member of the Croatia side that secured the Bronze medal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With RB Leipzig, the defender has won two German Cups. It remains to be seen how he will fit into the Manchester City squad that is already stacked with defenders.

It was initially reported that Aymeric Laporte would be the casualty in the Manchester City squad after the arrival of Gvardiol. He will likely leave the Treble winners with Nathan Ake signing a new contract to stay at the Etihad Stadium.