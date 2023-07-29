Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has finally confirmed his future. The Dutch defender was subject to a move away from the Etihad Stadium after the potential arrival of Josko Gvardiol.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ake has officially penned a new deal to stay at Manchester City for a further four years with a salary of £160,000 per week. With Gvardiol coming in, it is likely that Aymeric Laporte will be the only casualty from the City squad as he has already agreed personal terms to leave the club.

Speaking to Manchester City's official page, Ake expressed relief at securing his future and praised Pep Guardiola. He said, “Pep is the best manager in football. A genius who has made me see the game differently – so to be able to work with him for longer is a real privilege. I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for me, both personally and professionally. ”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I also want to thank the City fans for their support. I have really felt it since I came here, and it helps me so much. My focus now is on making them proud and winning more trophies.”

“Being a Manchester City player makes me incredibly proud every single day. It's a football club that expects excellence in every area, which makes for the perfect environment to improve. It drives me on and makes me better. I am at the stage of my career where I want to keep developing, and I can definitely do that here.”