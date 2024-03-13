Manchester City star Kyle Walker has expressed interest in the possibility of joining the Saudi Pro League, following in the footsteps of football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. The allure of lucrative contracts in the Middle East has captured the attention of European stars, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte already making the move.
Speaking on the FIVE podcast, Walker acknowledged the financial incentives that come with playing in the Saudi Pro League, citing Cristiano Ronaldo's pioneering move as a significant factor. “I'll never say never. The money that they're paying and everything is obviously a massive factor in why they're going out there. Ronaldo opened the pathway for everyone to go there.” Walker said.
While recognizing the appeal of such opportunities, Walker emphasized his commitment to competing in the Premier League, which he considers the best league in the world. He expressed his desire to continue challenging himself at the highest level for as long as possible.
Despite the speculation surrounding his future, the 33-year-old right-back remains dedicated to Manchester City, having signed a contract extension until 2026. Walker aims to maintain his status as a key player for Pep Guardiola's squad, with aspirations of finishing his career at his boyhood club, Sheffield United.
Reflecting on his journey, Walker expressed a sentimental attachment to Sheffield United, where he began his professional career. He hopes to return to the club in some capacity, whether as a player or a mentor for younger talents, leveraging his experience to contribute positively to the team.
Before contemplating potential moves, Kyle Walker's immediate focus remains on Manchester City's pursuit of success across multiple fronts, including the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. With an upcoming FA Cup quarter-final fixture against Newcastle, Walker aims to play his part in City's quest for silverware in the current season.