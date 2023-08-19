After reports emerged that Lucas Paqueta's transfer from West Ham to Manchester City is on the verge of collapsing, more details about the situation has surfaced.

Apparently, Paqueta is involved in a betting controversy and is now the subject of the Football Association's investigation, leading Manchester City to take a step back from negotiations. As ClutchPoints shared earlier, the negotiations between the two Premier League clubs are currently off.

Paqueta is being investigated for betting breaches stemming from the bets placed from his native Brazil, specifically from Paqueta Island where he grew up.

“It is believed the investigation centers on bets which were placed with bookmakers in Brazil and that they relate to in-game incidents as opposed to the outcomes of West Ham's matches. Sources yesterday also alleged that the alarm was raised when accounts were traced back to Paqueta Island in Guanabara Bay, which is where Paqueta grew up,” Daily Mail reported.

Furthermore, based on the latest updates on the FA investigation, the amount of bets made by “Paqueta's entourage” is on the six-digit range, per Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna. A BBC article added that the bets were placed on the yellow cards issued against Paqueta.

It's unknown what will happen to Lucas Paqueta amid the controversy. But if he is found guilty of the betting allegations against him, his transfer to Manchester City likely won't push through. For those not in the know, a hefty punishment awaits for those found guilty of gambling-related issues, with Brentford striker Ivan Toney handed an eight-month ban due to a similar case.

Paqueta has since denied his involvement in the matter, but until the FA concludes its investigation, nothing is certain.