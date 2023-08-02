Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw accepts that the Manchester City Treble hurt everyone at Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola’s men became only the second English side after Manchester United in 1999 to win three major trophies in a single season.

Shaw has represented England on multiple occasions. As he shares the same dressing as Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden, he couldn’t help but feel jealous of their achievements.

“It hurt a lot. A lot,” said Shaw.

“All of us as players felt that, especially for me, seeing them come to the England camp. It was really hard to take. We can't let that happen again.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It's our time now to start putting a stamp on things and not letting it always be so easy for them because, in the past, it's looked like that.

“As players, we can't accept that anymore.”

Shaw was signed by Louis Van Gaal in 2014 from Southampton. Back then, he was the most expensive teenager in the world. Now, the England International is the most experienced player in the Manchester United squad after the sudden departure of David de Gea. The Spaniard has left the club as a free agent after 12 years at Old Trafford.

Despite seeing their local rivals win three major trophies last season, Manchester United had success of their own last season. The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 to win the English League Cup in March. However, they couldn’t stop Manchester City from winning the Treble as they lost 2-1 to their local rivals in the FA Cup final.