Manchester City drew 2-2 with Arsenal Sunday but City's English Premier League title hopes took an even bigger hit after the game when it was announced that defensive midfielder Rodri suffered a knee injury that will likely end his 2024-25 season.

“Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss the remainder of the season after tests this morning confirmed he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee during Sunday's draw with Arsenal, a source told ESPN,” the outlet reported on its ESPN UK X, formerly Twitter, feed.

Rodri, the Spanish midfielder, is one of the best players in the world and the current favorite to win the Ballon d'Or Award for the best player in the world over players like Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham.

Over the last year, Rodir has lifted the English Premier League Trophy with Manchester City and the Euro 2024 hardware with Spain. He lost just one of the least 76 matches matches he played in for City, which was the FA Cup Final against rival Manchester United.

The Rodri injury game came in an extremely contentious Manchester City matchup with Arsenal. The London-based squad is the top contender to knock Man City out of its top EPL spot, a place it has held for the past four seasons in a row and in six of the last seven campaigns.

The Man City-Arsenal tilt started with Gunners forward Kai Havertz running directly into Rodri and knocking him down off of the opening kick. This was the first game the CDM played this season as he recovered from an injury he picked up while being named player of the tournament and helping Spain win Euro 2024.

Twenty-one minutes later, Rodri would go down again, this time with the reported ACL injury that will end his season.

Despite the in jury, Rodri kept his record with City shiny, as the game ended in a 2-2 draw. The home team went up 1-0 in Manchester before conceding two goals. Right before halftime, Arsenal midfielder Leandro Trossard picked up his second yellow card, drawing a red and putting his team down to 10 men.

Arsenal defended valiantley for a half until City defender John Stones scored the equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

City will move ahead with Mateo Kovacic and the recently-returned-from-Barcelona Ilkay Gundogan playing in the defensive midfield.