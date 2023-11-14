Mateo Kovacic seemingly did a sentimental celebration during Manchester City's clash against his former club, Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic, once essential in Chelsea‘s midfield, has stirred the footballing pot with a seemingly sentimental celebration during Manchester City‘s clash against his former club, reported by GOAL. Despite donning the colors of the reigning Premier League champions, Kovacic's unexpected reaction to Cole Palmer's late equalizer has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about lingering ties to Chelsea.

The Croatian midfielder bid adieu to Stamford Bridge over the summer after an illustrious five-year stint that included a pivotal role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph. Now a key figure in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Kovacic found himself at the heart of a pulsating 4-4 draw against Chelsea, with Palmer converting a last-minute penalty.

Kovacic celebrated our equaliser… PROPER CHELS pic.twitter.com/VM8ueRBk1p — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) November 13, 2023

In a moment captured on camera, Kovacic, stationed at the edge of the box, appeared to celebrate as the ball rippled the net. The ambiguous nature of his reaction has become fodder for fan discussions and pundit analyses. While Kovacic's allegiance ostensibly lies with Manchester City, the footage suggests a potential emotional connection that transcends team boundaries.

Chelsea supporters, in particular, are interpreting Mateo Kovacic's gesture as a nod to his enduring affinity for the club where he achieved significant success. The intricate web of emotions woven into the beautiful game has once again come to the fore, showcasing the complex relationships players share with their former teams. Until Kovacic sheds light on the incident, it remains a captivating subplot in the ongoing drama of the Premier League—a reminder that football, at its core, is not just about goals and victories but also the emotional echoes that reverberate within the hearts of the players.