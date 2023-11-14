Manchester City's Erling Haaland issued a warning to their Premier League rivals, as they intend to score even more goals

Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland issued a warning to their Premier League rivals, indicating that the next time they face a challenging match, they intend to score even more goals, reported by GOAL. In a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge, the reigning champions faced Chelsea, resulting in a remarkable 4-4 draw. Despite hitting the target four times, Pep Guardiola's high standards demand dominant victories.

Guardiola's squad, known for achieving historic milestones, secured a Treble last season, and they aim to replicate that success in the current campaign. Erling Haaland, who was a goal-scoring sensation last season with 52 goals, continues his prolific form, notching up 17 goals in 18 games this season after a brace at Stamford Bridge.

Reflecting on the intense match, Haaland expressed enjoyment but emphasized that, despite scoring four goals, City couldn't secure a win. He asserted, “Next time we’ll have to score five.” The Norwegian striker acknowledged missed opportunities to seal the victory but remains positive about City's overall performance.

As of the November international break, Manchester City tops the Premier League table with a one-point lead over Liverpool and Arsenal. Additionally, they have advanced to the last-16 of the Champions League with two games to spare. Haaland expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, “It’s been a really good couple of months – better than last season to be honest. It’s been a good start.”

What's next for Manchester City and Erling Haaland?

Manchester City's pursuit of excellence under Guardiola continues, and their rivals are now forewarned that, according to Erling Haaland, as the Citizens aim for Premier League and Champions League glory.