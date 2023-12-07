Manchester City's Pep Guardiola admits that his team is facing a challenging phase, having gone four Premier League matches without a win

The defending champions, who clinched a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season, find themselves dropping points against formidable opponents, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, and most recently, Aston Villa, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Reflecting on the recent struggles, Guardiola acknowledges that the better team emerged victorious at Villa Park, conceding that his players are facing a dip in form. Currently placed fourth in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, City still has ample time to mount a successful defense of their domestic crown.

In the aftermath of the Villa loss, Guardiola shared his thoughts, stating, “I have to think about it. I have to sleep, to reflect, I have to see the games, how the players [did] with this one and try to do it. It was really difficult because they are really physical and able to control many aspects. That is the reason why they are up there, playing good football and we could not do it. It’s my duty, my job to find a way to come back from the situation because over many years together we were able to find a way to play games – sometimes playing good, sometimes not, but always we found a way to do it – and now we are struggling. We have to change the dynamic.”

What's next for Manchester City?

Despite the recent setbacks, Pep Guardiola remains optimistic, emphasizing that nobody is writing off City just yet. The team has the potential to bounce back, with upcoming fixtures against Luton and Crystal Palace in the Premier League and a final Champions League group stage clash with Crvena zvezda. Additionally, City has the opportunity to secure another trophy in 2023 with their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.