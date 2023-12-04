USMNT star Tim Ream expressed deep frustration as a late surge from Liverpool turned a promising lead into a disheartening defeat for Fulham

USMNT star Tim Ream expressed deep frustration as a late surge from Liverpool turned a promising lead into a disheartening defeat for Fulham, reported by GOAL. With just three minutes left on the clock, Fulham found themselves in a dramatic 3-2 lead during their latest visit to Merseyside, only to witness a stunning turnaround orchestrated by Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ream, a key figure in Fulham's defense and a United States international, couldn't help but convey the sense of a missed opportunity, saying, “To let it slip away like we did, it was right there at our fingertips. To not come away with, at minimum, a point is frustrating. We were sitting in [the dressing room] thinking of what could have been.”

Amid the disappointment, Fulham is determined to draw positives from their recent goal-scoring prowess. Scoring six goals in their last two Premier League games is a marked improvement, and Tim Ream emphasized the importance of recognizing the team's efforts, stating, “When you're not scoring the way we did last season and then you get two great goals from open play, one almost a carbon copy of one against Wolves, you see that you are doing the right things, getting in the right positions. That's important for us to recognize.”

Currently occupying the 14th spot in the Premier League table, Fulham is gearing up for their next challenge. They are set to face Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, aiming to turn their recent positive performances into valuable points. The team remains optimistic about their goal-scoring momentum and is eager to make a statement in upcoming fixtures.