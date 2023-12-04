Manchester City's Erling Haaland has embraced a social media meme a day after his outraged reaction to a referee's decision

Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland has embraced a social media meme a day after his outraged reaction to a referee's decision during the clash with Tottenham Hotspur, reported by GOAL. The Norwegian striker expressed his amusement at the meme, providing a light-hearted touch following a tense moment in Sunday's Premier League match.

Haaland's frustration stemmed from an incident where he believed Jack Grealish was denied an opportunity to score a decisive fourth goal for Manchester City. In stoppage time, Grealish found himself in a promising position, but the referee, Simon Hooper, halted play for a foul on Haaland. The striker, initially waved on by Hooper, confronted the referee on the pitch, expressing his discontent. At the end of the match, Haaland continued to show his displeasure by exchanging heated words with Spurs' Giovanni Lo Celso.

Despite the intense on-field emotions, Haaland exhibited a lighter side by sharing a meme of himself with the caption, “Wtf that made me smile for the first time today.” The gesture suggests a moment of levity after a tense encounter.

What's next for Manchester City and Erling Haaland?

While Manchester City may feel aggrieved at the missed opportunity for a late winner, their overall performance against Ange Postecoglou's side was not without shortcomings. After taking a 2-1 lead in the first half, they conceded twice in the second and struggled to convert numerous chances. The reigning champions, now three points behind league leaders Arsenal, aim to bounce back when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday.