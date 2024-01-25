Manchester City star Phil Foden's mother, Claire Rowlands, found herself in a spot of trouble after a night out took an unexpected turn

Manchester City star Phil Foden‘s mother, Claire Rowlands, found herself in a spot of trouble after a night out took an unexpected turn, reported by GOAL. The 44-year-old, enjoying a night of drinks with friends, reportedly lost control, leading to her arrest.

The night began with Rowlands and her friends indulging in tequila shots at a caravan, followed by a visit to Bentley's nightclub in Towyn, Wales. Trouble brewed when she allegedly knocked off a man's baseball cap in the nightclub, resulting in bouncers escorting her out for allegedly assaulting a guest.

Rowlands, admitting to unruly behavior, explained in court, “I was just drunk. I was having a bit of fun. I had done it to a lad earlier. It was just a bit of fun, really, a bit of banter. I just could not believe that I could get into trouble for knocking someone's cap off. It's my party trick, knocking someone's cap off and putting it back on.”

The situation escalated further when Rowlands allegedly told police officers to “f*** off” after being ejected, leading to her arrest and a night in custody. Despite not being found guilty of assault, she received a £100 fine, £85 court costs, and a £40 surcharge as punishment.

Duncan Campbell, the chairman of Llandudno Magistrates' Court, noted the incident as a case of someone fooling around while under the influence. Phil Foden's mother expressed regret, acknowledging her behavior, stating, “I was a bit of a b****. I do not drink often but when I do, I make up for time. I am like an animal.”

As Foden prepares for upcoming fixtures with Manchester City, including an FA Cup fourth-round clash against Tottenham Hotspur, his mother adds a unique off-field story to the mix.