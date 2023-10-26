Manchester City‘s manager, Pep Guardiola, came to the defense of Erling Haaland following the striker's somewhat wasteful performance against Young Boys, reported by GOAL. Despite City's 3-1 victory, Haaland faced scrutiny for missing a crucial chance during the match.

The Norwegian striker, who had been in a goal drought, finally found the back of the net twice, breaking his Champions League dry spell. However, he missed a golden opportunity in the first half when he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Guardiola, in response to the criticism, expressed his confidence in Haaland's abilities, stating, “It is important to have the chances; the people want him to fail. I am sorry, but this guy will score goals all his life.”

Guardiola emphasized Haaland's threat in front of the goal and highlighted his ability to capitalize on opportunities. The manager praised Haaland's goal-scoring prowess, noting that he will continue to find the back of the net as long as he plays football. Haaland's second-half brace included a penalty, marking his first continental goal after a 543-minute goal drought in Champions League matches. Despite this dry spell, Haaland boasts an impressive record of 37 goals in 33 Champions League appearances.

What's next for Manchester City and Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland's return to form is timely for Manchester City as they gear up for the highly anticipated Manchester derby against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's unwavering faith in Haaland's goal-scoring abilities bodes well for City's prospects in this crucial fixture. The pressure is on, but City is ready.