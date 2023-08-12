Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has assured that there are no problems between him and Erling Haaland, despite their argument during the first Premier League game against Burnley. Haaland dispatched Vincent Kompany’s team with a first-half double, but his argument with Guardiola at halftime grabbed all the headlines.

After the 3-0 win over Burnley, Guardiola was asked about his argument with Haaland. He said, “He wants the ball to him all the time, man to man, one on one. ‘Give me the balls in behind, and I’m going to do it.’ But when you have two or three minutes left, and Kovacic goes in behind, and we lose the ball, and Rodri loses the ball. Erling wanted that ball, and Bernardo was correct not to give him that ball. It’s not an incident. It’s a connection to do exactly what it is we need to do. There’s no problem at all. He scored two goals, I think he’s happy.”

Manchester City couldn’t have been happier regardless of what that spat was about. They open their Premier League title defense with a routine 3-0 win over Burnley. With this win, they have put behind them the disappointment of losing the FA Community Shield against Arsenal last week.

Rodri scored the third goal in the second half for Manchester City to put the game beyond all doubt. Next up, the Premier League champions will play UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup. They will also be playing in the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history later on in the year.