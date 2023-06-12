Thierry Henry, the legendary Arsenal striker, has shared his advice with Erling Haaland on how to score “100 goals per week” and lead Manchester City to a quadruple win, reported by goal.com. After a historic Treble-winning season with Manchester City, Erling Haaland sought guidance from Thierry Henry to further enhance his game. In response, Henry suggested that the Norwegian forward should focus on utilizing his right foot more while scoring goals.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Henry explained, “If Haaland starts to go on his right foot and finishes with his right across the same run he makes on the left, it's over. He'll score 100 goals per week. I said it on air. I think in the box, there is nothing you can learn; what you do is second to none. But, back to the goal, going onto your right sometimes, making the runs where you don't want to go. There are some things you can learn, but then they will go to the quadruple!”

Haaland enjoyed a sensational debut season at Manchester City, scoring an impressive 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions. He emerged as the top goalscorer in both the Premier League and the Champions League, playing a pivotal role in City's triumphant campaign, securing a treble of titles.

Following his remarkable achievements, Haaland will now take a well-deserved break before rejoining the squad for pre-season preparations in July. Manchester City, under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola, are set to embark on their pre-season tour in Asia as they gear up for the challenges of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

With Henry's advice in mind, Haaland will aim to further refine his skills and build on his remarkable goal-scoring prowess, as he looks to propel Manchester City to further success in the pursuit of a quadruple-winning season.