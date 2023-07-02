Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. The Spaniard's departure adds him to a handful of players who have left Stamford Bridge in this summer's massive exodus.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Azpilicueta will have a contract at Atletico Madrid until 2025. It is a two-year deal rather than a “1+1,” as it was revealed initially. The contract will be signed by the Chelsea captain next week. The Blues have allowed him to leave as a free agent.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal at Chelsea last summer. However, his role and position at the club has changed after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. Despite him having 12 months on his current deal, the Blues are happy to let him go as a free agent. Azpilicueta has also reportedly turned down a move to his homeland Barcelona.

Before the change in ownership last year, there was an agreement between the player, then-director Marina Granovskaia, and then-owner Roman Abramovich that Azpilicueta would only leave on the right offer. Chelsea paid £7m to Marseille for the Spaniard's services, and he has gone down as a legend at the club. The Spain International has made 508 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals. Moreover, he has won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, one Champions League, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Until now, Chelsea have received £140m in player sales. They have seen the departures of Ruben Loftus Cheek to AC Milan, Kai Havertz to Arsenal, and Mason Mount to Manchester United. Although Azpilicueta will walk away as a free agent, his departure will ease the financial burden on Chelsea's wage bill.