Manchester City‘s prolific striker, Erling Haaland, has once again wrote his name into the record books, prompting a reluctant but commendatory acknowledgment from manager Pep Guardiola, reported by GOAL. Haaland's stellar performance played a pivotal role in City's comeback victory against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, securing a 3-2 win.

The Norwegian sensation not only led City to triumph but also achieved a personal milestone by becoming the youngest and fastest player to reach 40 goals in the prestigious competition. Haaland accomplished this feat in just 35 games, surpassing the previous record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took 45 matches to achieve the same milestone. Guardiola, accustomed to witnessing Haaland's record-breaking exploits, couldn't hide his admiration during a post-match press conference.

In Pep Guardiola's words, “Again? I have to tell you again? A thousand million times, I'm really impressed. They won today. Another record. Congratulations. He's a fantastic player. I tell you many times, we're really, really pleased. We love him, not just for the goals he scores, but for many many other things.”

Haaland's recent achievement adds to his remarkable week, as he previously secured the title of the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals, accomplishing this milestone in his 48th match. This outstanding achievement surpassed the previous record held by Manchester United legend Andy Cole, who achieved the feat in 65 games.

With Manchester City maintaining a flawless record in the Champions League, the team now shifts its focus to the Premier League, aiming to reclaim the top spot. A crucial encounter against Tottenham awaits them on Sunday, followed by another challenging fixture away at Aston Villa three days later. Guardiola's side continues to ride the wave of Erling Haaland's exceptional form as they pursue success on multiple fronts.