Ilkay Gundogan's brace in the FA Cup Final for Manchester City led them to a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, pushing them one step closer to a historic treble campaign. And after his standout performance, Pep Guardiola made it clear that he is hoping that Gundogan will be sticking around in Manchester for the foreseeable future.

Gundogan has been embroiled in contract drama with City recently, but showed just how important he is by scoring his team's only two goals in a game where they won by one. And after the game, Guardiola made it clear that he's hoping the team's front office will be able to find a resolution with the star German midfielder, especially after the masterful performance he put together to keep Man City's treble hopes alive.

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City new proposal to Ilkay Gündogan: “Will it get resolved? Hopefully… I wish”, Pep said via @MikeMinay. 🚨🔵 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/cNU880raJC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2023

This is a pretty straightforward message from Pep Guardiola, and it would be one that Manchester City is wise to abide by. Gundogan has continually proven himself to be one of the best central midfielders in the game throughout this season, and his performance on Saturday against Manchester United was just the cherry on top proving his case.

While Gundogan's future with Man City is very important, their season isn't over just yet, as they will look to complete their treble chase with a victory in the Champions League over Inter Milan. City will clearly be the favorites to pick up the win either way, but if Gundogan continues to play at this extremely high level, the game may not end up being a close contest at all.