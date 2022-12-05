By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

England is through to the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will lock horns with France this Saturday in a true heavyweight encounter. While it’s been all-around effort from the entire Three Lions squad, perhaps no player has been more important for Gareth Southgate than 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is absolutely crucial for this side on both ends of the pitch.

After England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday where the Borussia Dortmund midfielder assisted the first goal and then also played a key part in the second on the counter-attack, Phil Foden hit Bellingham with the ultimate praise.

Via ITV:

“I don’t want to big him up too much because he is still young, but he’s one of the most gifted players I have ever seen,” Foden told ITV.

“He has no weakness in his game. I think he will be the best midfielder in the world.”

Might sound a bit bold, but Jude Bellingham is truly the full package. He was playing in the Championship at just 16 and is already bossing it up in the World Cup at 19. Every European giant is vying for his signature next summer as well and it’s already expected he’ll leave Dortmund. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Real Madrid are all in the race.

From Bellingham’s defensive abilities in his own third to his attacking prowess up top, the sky is truly the limit. To be a teenager and shine on the biggest stage in the sport is beyond impressive. He may just have one goal and one assist in Qatar, but Jude Bellingham is arguably the most key figure for England in this tournament. His stock is rising at a rapid rate.