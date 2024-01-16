Discover the camaraderie within the Manchester City squad as Kyle Walker unveils Pep Guardiola's unique request for player address.

At the glittering FIFA Fifpro Awards in London, Manchester City's right-back Kyle Walker, a key member of the prestigious Team of the Year, took the stage to glimpse the peculiar yet endearing relationship dynamics within the City squad. As Walker, along with his Treble-winning teammates Ruben Dias, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland, celebrated their inclusion in the Team of the Year, he shared a unique insight into what Pep Guardiola, their esteemed manager, prefers.

In his acceptance speech, the Manchester City defender unveiled Guardiola's distinctive request to the players regarding his address, saying, “To honor the boss – he doesn't like me to call him boss, he likes me to call him Pep.” This revelation sheds light on the close-knit and informal atmosphere Guardiola fosters within the squad, emphasizing a more personal connection with the players.

Walker expressed his gratitude for the invaluable seven years spent under Guardiola's guidance, highlighting the manager's transformative impact on his career: “He's taught me a lot on the field. The player I was when I joined from Tottenham to now at Manchester City is, I'd say, a great thing.”

The right-back, joined by Ruben Dias on stage, acknowledged the team's collective success and credited Guardiola for his role in their triumphs: “For me to be here on this stage with this trophy in my hand is a big success for him as well.”

As the spotlight alternates between on-field triumphs and off-field trials, Walker's revelation about Guardiola's preferred address unveils a side of the Manchester City squad that goes beyond the pitch, showcasing the unique bond between players and their revered manager.