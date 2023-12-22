Manchester United and Bayern Munich remain steadfast, distancing themselves from the revived European Super League.

Manchester United stands resolute in their decision to distance themselves from the revived European Super League (ESL), reaffirming their commitment to UEFA competitions and collaboration within the football community. Among the original Big Six Premier League members, the club had initially endorsed the ESL but faced vehement opposition from fans, ultimately leading to a retreat from the project during the pandemic.

Despite the European Court of Justice's ruling against Fifa and Uefa, Manchester United made it clear that they would not participate in any attempts to break away from the established football structure. The club reiterated their unwavering dedication to UEFA competitions, emphasizing their cooperation with the Premier League and fellow clubs to advance European football continuously.

In a parallel move, Bayern Munich, never part of the European Super League's founding members, solidified their opposition to the breakaway league. CEO Jan Christian Dreesen underscored the Bundesliga's significance, stating that any such competition would undermine the essence of national leagues and the fabric of European football. Bayern remained resolute in bolstering national leagues, emphasizing their allegiance to UEFA's Champions League and the established football hierarchy.

Manchester United's public reiteration of their stance against the ESL resonates with a broader sentiment across Europe's football landscape. With PSG, Sevilla, Roma, Atletico, and Bayern all denouncing the European Super League, only Real Madrid and Barcelona persist in their commitment to the controversial league, standing as isolated proponents amidst widespread opposition.

As the football community remains divided over the European Super League's resurgence, Manchester United's firm stand represents a pivotal moment, reinforcing the club's allegiance to the established footballing structure and signaling a collective commitment to preserving the integrity of European football.