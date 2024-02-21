Discover the developments as Minnesota United from MLS targets Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay for their managerial role.

In a bold move signaling their ambition, Minnesota United is eyeing Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay as their prime candidate for the vacant managerial position, according to recent reports. With just five days remaining until their season opener against Austin FC, the MLS outfit finds itself in a race against time to secure a new leader following the departure of interim head coach Sean McAuley, who departed for Indy Eleven at the onset of January.

The ongoing discussions between Minnesota United officials and Ramsay are progressing positively, indicating a potential resolution before the crucial curtain-raiser against Austin. Should negotiations culminate successfully, Ramsay, at 31, would script history as the youngest head coach in MLS annals, injecting a fresh perspective into the club's coaching setup.

Ramsay's trajectory within the coaching ranks has been meteoric, joining Manchester United as a player development and set-piece coach under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021. Over the years, he has ascended the ranks to become an integral backroom staff member under Solskjaer's successor, Erik ten Hag. Concurrently, Ramsay has juggled his responsibilities at Old Trafford with an assistant coaching role for the Wales national team, a testament to his multifaceted skill set and astute tactical acumen.

Despite his English roots, Ramsay's formative years in Wales have endowed him with a deep-rooted connection to the nation, where he represented the country as captain of their futsal team during UEFA Euro 2014 qualifying. His tenure as an assistant coach for Wales earned him accolades from manager Rob Page, who hailed him as one of the premier young coaching talents in football.

Before his tenure at Manchester United, Ramsay honed his craft with stints at esteemed clubs such as Chelsea, Swansea City, and his hometown club, Shrewsbury. Armed with a Sports Science with Management degree from Loughborough University and the distinction of being the youngest coach to hold UEFA Pro License credentials, Ramsay embodies a blend of academic rigor and practical expertise that could prove instrumental in shaping Minnesota United's fortunes in the MLS. As the negotiations unfold, the prospect of Ramsay's arrival at Allianz Field beckons a new era of optimism and ambition for the club and its passionate fanbase.