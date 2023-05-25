Manchester United are still interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer. Manager Erik ten Hag wanted The World Cup winner last summer, but the deal collapsed, and the Red Devils got Casemiro from Real Madrid. Now, United are back in the mix to sign Rabiot in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, ten Hag likes the profile of the French midfielder. However, there is nothing advanced as yet. Manchester United are expected to face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Rabiot. Moreover, the transfer move also depends on the timing. Juventus had offered him a new deal to stay in Turin, but he rejected it.

Juventus are already expected to see the departure of Angel Di Maria from the club. Defender Leonardo Bonucci has confirmed that he will retire from all competitions at the end of his deal in 2024. Moreover, there are also talks about big money moves for Dusan Vlahovic. Hence, the Italian giants should be careful about their rebuilding job going into the summer window.

Moreover, Manchester United are set to play Champions League football next season. They need one point from their remaining two Premier League games to secure their spot in next season’s competition. Ten Hag knows that he will need a strong spine next season, which hasn’t been the case in this campaign. Although United tried to compete across all fronts, their lack of depth eventually appeared, and they couldn’t sustain their form in the Europa League and Premier League. Now, ten Hag knows he must have depth across all areas, including midfield, to compete with Manchester City next season.