Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag had a very blunt take on the recent rumors surrounding Neymar.

United have been linked with a move for the disgruntled PSG star with reports from France stating that the Red Devils are in advanced talks over a potential loan deal.

Ten Hag was asked about these reports ahead of United’s home game against Chelsea on Thursday and remained tight-lipped to say the least.

“When we have news, we will tell you,” Ten Hag replied to the reporter.

Erik ten Hag remains tight-lipped over signing Neymar 🤐 pic.twitter.com/Fg8oa13LaF — GOAL (@goal) May 24, 2023

With the lack of any denial, it certainly does seem like Manchester United have a genuine interest in the Brazilian.

However, as far as football insider Fabrizio Romano is concerned, there are currently no negotiations ongoing between the two clubs as things stand.

That said, PSG are looking into Neymar’s potential exit from the club so it’s still very much a possibility if United are looking to capitalize.

“No negotiations ongoing between Man United and PSG for Neymar Júnior, as of now,” Romano tweeted Tuesday. “Nothing concrete, no talks… at least with current owners/board. PSG already discussed Neymar’s exit internally, looking for a solution in the summer.”

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 in a record-breaking €222 million move from Barcelona. However, despite the multiple Ligue 1 title wins, it’s not a move that’s worked out as a whole.

The former Barcelona star has been plagued with injuries throughout his PSG career — with his 2022/23 season being cut short in March — while the French side are still yet to win the coveted Champions League crown they desire.

With Neymar now 31, it looks like PSG are ready to cut their losses with him as well as Lionel Messi and fully build around Kylian Mbappe.