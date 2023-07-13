Manchester United‘s pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has hit a wall as the Serie A side has rejected the Premier League outfit's offer of cash plus players for the Danish forward, reported by goal.com. Atalanta has made it clear that they want at least £85m in cash for the 20-year-old, who is United's top target in the transfer market.

United's attempts to include players such as Fred and Donny van de Beek in the deal have been rejected out of hand by Atalanta, who want cash only for their prized asset. The Red Devils are believed to be struggling with financial fair play restrictions, making it difficult for them to meet Atalanta's asking price for the highly-rated forward.

But with Hojlund still having three years remaining in his contract at Atalanta, the Serie A side remains in a strong position in the negotiations. If United is to break the stalemate, they will have to offer a cash-only deal or find a way to convince Atalanta to lower their asking price.

The situation could lead to United exploring other options to bolster their attacking line. The club was heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland but is also said to be considering other targets as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

However, Hojlund's impressive performances last season, where he netted 15 goals in 25 appearances, have made him a top priority for United. The forward's potential, coupled with his young age, have made him a highly sought-after talent in Europe, and United is determined to secure his signature.

As the summer transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen how the negotiations between Manchester United and Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund will play out.