In the wake of Manchester United‘s crucial 1-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League, Alejandro Garnacho, the club's young talent, has come under intense criticism for a controversial social media post, reported by GOAL. Following Andre Onana‘s match-winning penalty save, Garnacho posted a celebratory picture of Onana and his teammates along with two gorilla emojis. The emojis were swiftly removed, and the post was deleted after it sparked outrage on social media.

The incident has ignited concerns about racial insensitivity, and the Football Association (FA) is expected to investigate the matter. The FA has a precedent of taking a firm stance against racially sensitive posts on social media platforms. In recent years, both Edinson Cavani and Bernardo Silva faced disciplinary actions for their online conduct.

Cavani, a former Manchester United striker, was suspended for three matches in 2020 for using the term ‘Gracias Negrito' on Instagram, which, although intended as a friendly greeting, was deemed racially insensitive. Similarly, Bernardo Silva of Manchester City was banned for one match and fined £50,000 in 2019 for a racially charged tweet about his teammate, Benjamin Mendy.

Garnacho's post has reignited discussions about the responsibility of footballers on social media. The incident highlights the urgent need for ongoing education and awareness regarding racial sensitivity in the online sphere. As the football community closely observes how the FA handles this case, the episode serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and accountability in the digital age. Manchester United, for now, has chosen not to comment on the situation, leaving fans and pundits awaiting further developments.