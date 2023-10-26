David de Gea, the esteemed former custodian of Manchester United’s goal, has recently ignited fervent speculation about a potential return to Old Trafford, reported by GOAL. Reports have surfaced, suggesting that Manchester United is earnestly seeking his return, mere months after releasing him as a free agent. The club, it is said, is keen on establishing a short-term deal with the experienced Spaniard, who boasts a remarkable 12-year legacy at United, encompassing 545 appearances for the Red Devils.

The current scenario at United's goalkeeping department is fueling these rumors. While Andre Onana currently holds the position as the first choice in Erik ten Hag’s plans, he is set to depart for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Cameroon in January. Moreover, Onana has faced challenges adapting to English football, prompting United to consider a familiar face for added stability.

De Gea’s illustrious tenure at Manchester United, marked by numerous accolades including the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League titles, underscores his invaluable contributions to the club's rich history. The Spanish goalkeeper, renowned for his exceptional goalkeeping abilities, holds the record for the most clean sheets in Manchester United’s history. His remarkable service has earned him four prestigious Player of the Year awards, a testament to his unwavering dedication and outstanding performances over the years.

Amidst these swirling rumors, David de Gea has posted a cryptic ‘thinking’ emoji on social media, further fueling speculation and leaving fans and pundits alike pondering the possibility of his return to the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford. As the football world watches with bated breath, the prospect of de Gea donning the iconic Manchester United jersey once more adds an intriguing layer of anticipation to the upcoming transfer windows.