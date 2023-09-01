Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has revealed his new kit number for the club. The former Atletico Madrid man will be taking on the No.17 kit number, which was vacant after the departure of Fred. The Brazilian midfielder joined Fenerbahce this summer on a permanent move.

Garnacho started the season wearing the No.49 for Manchester United. However, he changed his kit number to 17 after the vacancy left by Fred. The Argentine winger has never hesitated in expressing his admiration for Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Garnacho believes that the No.17 was chosen due to Ronaldo's initial kit number with Portugal. The Portuguese legend initially had the No.17 kit number before getting the iconic No.7 shirt, which he has worn in the past couple of decades.

Garnacho was also rumored to have been given the No.7 shirt after the departure of Ronaldo from Manchester United last season. However, that kit number was given to the new-signing Mason Mount.

We don't believe that the kit numbers influence the performances of a player, but Garnacho has had a terrible start to his Premier League campaign. The Argentine winger has been criticized for his decision-making on the wing. Many fans suggest that the teenager still only has the ability to come off the bench and make an impact. He is still learning to be a full-time winger.

Marcus Rashford usually occupies the left wing for Manchester United, but he started the season as a striker due to the unavailability of Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial. Hojlund is now back in training, which might bring Rashford back onto the left side and Garnacho as the impact player.