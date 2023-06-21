Manchester United wonder kid Alejandro Garnacho has been nominated for the Golden Boy 100-strong list for 2023. The Golden Boy trophy is awarded annually by the Italian outlet Tuttosport to the best talent under age of 21. Manchester United have a history of players winning the Golden Boy Award. Wayne Rooney won the award in 2004 before Anthony Martial claimed it in 2015.

Gavi, Barcelona midfielder and last year’s winner, is on the list again after leading the Catalans to the La Liga title this season. Sports journalists do the voting across the most prominent media organizations.

After his breakthrough campaign, Garnacho is the only Manchester United player on the list. The Argentine youngster has scored five goals in 34 appearances for the Red Devils this season across all competitions. As a result of his appearances, he was also called up for the Argentina first-team squad.

Although Garnacho failed to make the World Cup squad in 2022, there is a chance that the right-footed winger will be in contention for Copa America next year. With Lionel Messi already announcing that he won’t play in the next World Cup, we could see the change of the guard for Argentina with Garnacho.

With the inconsistencies of Manchester United’s forward line except for Marcus Rashford, there is a chance that Erik ten Hag would demand more from Garnacho next season. The Argentine would hope that the guidance from the senior players in the squad will enable him to be even better next season. We expected the former Atletico Madrid academy graduate to be given more minutes at the end of this season after his return from injury.