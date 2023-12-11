Manchester United's Anthony Martial is approaching the end of his tenure, as the club opts not to trigger a contract extension

Manchester United‘s Anthony Martial is approaching the end of his tenure at Old Trafford, as the club opts not to trigger a contract extension, reported by GOAL. Martial, the French forward who joined the Red Devils in 2015, signed a five-year deal in 2019, with the option to extend it until 2025.

However, The Athletic reports that United is set to let Martial leave in 2024, allowing him to reach free agency by the end of the season if no sale occurs in January, which is the final opportunity for the club to secure a fee.

The decision to part ways with Martial comes amid concerns about his on-field performance, and his departure would not only open up a space in manager Erik ten Hag's squad but also free up funds from the substantial wage bill. In the current season, Martial has made 19 appearances, but only seven of those were starts, and he has yet to complete a full 90 minutes. With just two goals to his name, Martial's future at Manchester United has been under scrutiny.

Martial had a loan spell at Sevilla in the 2021-22 season but failed to secure a permanent transfer. Over his tenure at United, Martial contributed 90 goals in 317 appearances, playing a role in winning the FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League.

While the decision on Martial's future has been made, Manchester United faces contract considerations with other players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Hannibal Mejbri, whose contracts are set to expire in 2024, each having extension options under discussion at Old Trafford.