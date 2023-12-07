Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticized the current state of affairs at the club, which he deems as the "biggest betrayal"

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has strongly criticized the current state of affairs at the club, particularly expressing his displeasure over recent leaks to the media, which he deems as the “biggest betrayal” in football, reported by GOAL.

The outspoken former England defender was reacting to reports of player unrest and internal tensions within the Manchester United dressing room under manager Erik ten Hag. In response to these allegations, the club took the unprecedented step of banning reporters from four media outlets from attending a press conference. The move was a response to what the club perceived as a lack of a “right to reply,” and Ten Hag vehemently denied the claims made in the reports.

Speaking on The Overlap's ‘Stick To Football podcast,' Neville didn't mince his words, stating, “The biggest betrayal you can have in a football dressing room is when players or players' representatives are going to the media to undermine the manager and other players in your dressing room.”

Neville's frustration is evident as he urges the players to focus on their performance rather than resorting to leaks and media manipulation. Despite expressing some sympathy for the challenges at the club, including poor recruitment and a negative atmosphere, Neville strongly condemns any attempts to undermine the team's stability through media leaks.

The ongoing speculation surrounding the futures of key players like Raphael Varane, Casemiro, and Jadon Sancho adds to the turbulence at Manchester United. While the club is open to offers for these players, the situation is further complicated by Sancho's exile from the first team due to a reported fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

In addition to the player dynamics, the club is on the brink of a minority takeover by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to acquire a 25% stake from the Glazer family. The outcome of these developments will likely shape the future trajectory of Manchester United, as they navigate both on-field and off-field challenges.