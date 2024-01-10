Manchester United's Anthony Martial stands firm, brushing off offers from clubs across Europe and even the Saudi Pro League

In the whirlwind world of football transfers, Manchester United‘s Anthony Martial stands firm, brushing off enticing offers from clubs across Europe and even the intriguing prospect of Saudi Arabia, reported by GOAL.

Reports from The Athletic indicate that the 28-year-old striker has spurned advances from Marseille, Fenerbahce, and various Saudi Arabian outfits. With his contract set to expire in the summer, Martial has the liberty to negotiate with foreign clubs this month, but as of now, no agreements have been reached.

Despite a challenging season where Martial found the net only twice in 19 appearances across all competitions, Manchester United is not looking to trigger an option that would extend his contract by another year. The club seems willing to let him depart on a free transfer at the end of the season, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Martial's footballing future.

Having endured nearly three years without completing a full 90 minutes, Martial has flirted with the exit door on multiple occasions. His loan stint with Sevilla in 2022 failed to leave a lasting impression in Spain. Now, as he eyes the remainder of the season, Martial, if involved, will be eager to contribute positively and potentially attract suitors for a new chapter in his career come summer.

With Manchester United reportedly open to his departure, Anthony Martial's decision to stay puts the ball firmly in his court. As the transfer saga unfolds, the coming weekend's fixture against Tottenham might offer a glimpse into whether Martial can make a triumphant return after missing the last six games due to a combination of illness and injury. The stage is set for Martial's footballing journey to take a decisive turn, and fans will be watching closely to see how this chapter unfolds.