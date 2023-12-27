Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has dismissed speculation about Anthony Martial's potential January exit

Manchester United‘s manager, Erik ten Hag, has dismissed speculation about Anthony Martial‘s potential January exit, asserting the club's intention to retain the French forward until at least the end of the season, reported by GOAL. Despite Martial's challenging season, marked by a lone goal in 13 Premier League appearances, Ten Hag emphasized Manchester United's commitment to the player. Martial has been sidelined for the last three games due to an undisclosed illness, further sparking rumors about his future at Old Trafford.

Addressing questions about a possible January transfer for Martial before the recent 3-2 victory against Aston Villa, Ten Hag stated firmly, “When we have news, then of course I will tell it. But that is not our aim.” The 28-year-old forward was reportedly available for transfer during the summer transfer window but opted to stay at Manchester United for the final year of his contract, rejecting interest from clubs such as West Ham and Fenerbahce.

Contrary to transfer speculations, discussions about contract extensions are underway, with Martial being one of the players involved. Manchester United holds the option to extend contracts by an additional year for Martial, as well as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Hannibal Mejbri. The outcome of these negotiations will likely influence Martial's future at the club.

Despite Anthony Martial's limited impact this season, including just one goal in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag remains optimistic about the player's potential contribution. The situation surrounding Martial's future is further complicated by the club's association with INEOS, with every major football decision, especially transfers, subject to consultation with the club's stakeholders. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent acquisition of a 25 percent stake in the club adds an additional layer of influence, with a commitment to restoring Manchester United to the pinnacle of world football.