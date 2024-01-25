Speculation surrounding Manchester United's Brazilian winger, Antony, has prompted a response from his agent, Junior Pedroso

Speculation surrounding Manchester United‘s Brazilian winger, Antony, labeled an £85 million ($108 million) flop, has prompted a response from his agent, Junior Pedroso, shedding light on the player's future amid a challenging stint at Old Trafford, reported by GOAL.

The 23-year-old South American joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022, reuniting with former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. However, Antony has encountered difficulties both on and off the field, managing only eight goals in 66 appearances across all competitions. Notably, he has yet to contribute a goal in the current campaign, fueling rumors of a potential transfer in 2024.

Antony's representative, Junior Pedroso, addressed the speculations, affirming that no talks about a transfer have occurred. Pedroso emphasized Antony's dedication to improving his performance, stating, “Antony is focused on these four months of the season so he can improve his performance, knowing that he needs to score goals and assists.”

Pedroso reiterated that there is no indication from Manchester United about transferring Antony either in the January window or the upcoming summer window. The agent highlighted Antony's determination to make an impact on the pitch, emphasizing the need for tangible contributions in terms of goals and assists.

Having recently recovered from an injury sustained in United's defeat to Nottingham Forest in December, Antony returned to action in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham. With a winter break dedicated to fitness improvement, Antony is poised to feature in the upcoming FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County on Sunday. United fans await the winger's resurgence as he aims to showcase a different level of performance in the crucial months ahead.