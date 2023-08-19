If the Mason Greenwood saga wasn't enough, Manchester United have another sensitive case to deal with. The Red Devils winger Antony has now grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons, as his ex-wife Gabriela Cavallin has accused him of domestic violence.

According to the Brazilian publication UOL, the legal representatives of Cavallin are preparing a file report against the Brazilian winger in Manchester, where he currently resides. Cavallin is a DJ and an influencer and has separated from Antony since this incident.

It is reported that Cavallin had filed a report on similar accusations against the Manchester United winger in June. However, she suffered threats and aggression from Antony's camp. It is reported that Antony's ex-wife and her representatives have prepared a 70-page document against the Manchester United forward. In that document, the evidence of alleged abusive behavior and aggression is specifically mentioned.

Cavallin's lawyer, Vanessa Souza, seems pretty active about this case. Souza believes Antony could face charges for up to three crimes in England. Speaking to UOL, Souza said, “The sending of threatening messages, the fact that he locked her in the house, and domestic violence – with the displacement of the breast prosthesis and the injury to the fingers – are actions classified as three different crimes in England,”

“I was contacted through Gabriela's lawyers in Brazil to represent her interests with the Crown Prosecutor Service (England prosecutors) and the Manchester Police. I initiated contact with the legal sector of Antony's team, and they were surprised. They are very respectful of these British bodies and treat it very seriously.”