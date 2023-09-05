Manchester United star Antony has been dropped from the Brazil squad following renewed allegations of domestic violence against the footballer, reported by ESPN. Antony, 23, was initially named in the squad for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru but has been released from international duty by the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) due to the need for investigations into the allegations.

The accusations of domestic violence were first made by Antony's ex-girlfriend in June, with further claims surfacing recently. While Manchester United stated that they are aware of the CBF's decision, they declined to comment on the matter. The star player, however, denies any wrongdoing.

In a statement, the CBF cited the allegations as the reason for Antony's withdrawal from the national team, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team, and the CBF.

The allegations are currently under investigation in Brazil, and a formal complaint has also been lodged with the Greater Manchester Police in the UK.

In response to the allegations, Antony posted a statement on social media, vehemently denying the accusations and emphasizing his innocence. His lawyer, Daniel Bialski, noted that Antony's ex-girlfriend seeks punishment for the actions she claims.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been called up as a replacement for Antony in the national team for the two scheduled matches. Antony has represented Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar and has scored two goals in 16 appearances for the national team. He played 84 minutes for Manchester United in their recent 3-1 loss to Arsenal.