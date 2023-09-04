Manchester United winger, Antony, has been accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, while she was pregnant, including allegations of headbutting her and causing a severe hand injury, according to an interview with Brazilian website UOL, reported by goal.com.

In the interview, which was published on Monday, Cavallin alleged that the footballer assaulted her on multiple occasions between June 2022 and May 2023. She claimed that the most recent incident involved Antony throwing a glass at her, leading to a severe cut on her finger that exposed the bone.

Cavallin took legal action against Antony in June 2023, filing a police complaint in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to the UOL report, she has also filed a complaint with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in the United Kingdom. GOAL has reached out to GMP for comment regarding the case.

Antony responded to the allegations with a statement in late June, vehemently denying any wrongdoing. He explained his silence on the matter until that point, stating, “I stayed silent until the moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all those days my family and I suffered in silence.”

He continued, “After the closure of the investigation my innocence will be proven. [I am] certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will be in the past. Thank you to the countless messages of support at this very difficult time.”

The accusations against Antony have sparked significant public attention and concern, both in Brazil and among Manchester United supporters. The player's denial indicates his determination to clear his name through the ongoing investigation. The situation remains under the scrutiny of legal authorities and the media.