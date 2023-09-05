Manchester United winger, Antony, has vehemently denied allegations made by his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, that he physically assaulted her during their relationship, reported by goal.com. In a statement posted on social media, Antony asserted his innocence and expressed his confidence that ongoing investigations would reveal the truth.

Cavallin accused Antony of multiple instances of physical aggression during their tumultuous relationship, including threatening to throw her out of a moving car while she was pregnant. She also claimed that Antony threatened to harm her, the unborn child, and himself, resulting in the loss of the baby. Additionally, she alleged that he threw a glass at her, causing a severe hand injury that exposed the bone.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his statement, Manchester United star Antony acknowledged the tumultuous nature of their relationship but denied any physical aggression. He stated, “Every time, whether in testimony or in an interview, she presents a different version of accusations.” Antony stressed that he had cooperated with the authorities throughout the process and had provided clarifications to the police.

The player's statement also indicated that the police inquiry was ongoing and under the jurisdiction of justice, making it impossible for him to disclose its contents publicly. However, he reiterated his trust in the ongoing investigations to reveal the truth regarding his innocence.

Gabriela Cavallin had previously lodged complaints with the Sao Paulo police and the Greater Manchester Police. The allegations and Antony's subsequent denial have drawn significant public attention and concern. The case remains under the scrutiny of legal authorities and the media, and the outcome of the ongoing investigations will determine the resolution of this contentious matter.