Manchester United‘s young winger, Antony, has found himself in a challenging phase, marked by a lack of goals and assists in the ongoing season, reported by GOAL. The Brazilian has yet to make a significant impact on the pitch, raising concerns among fans and pundits alike. Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has stepped forward with valuable advice for the struggling player, emphasizing the importance of simplicity in his approach.

Berbatov, offering his insights, remarked, “Right now, it’s not working well for Antony, so my piece of advice would be to keep it simple, don’t overcomplicate stuff. The moment you start thinking you’re Ronaldinho or Zidane while you’re struggling in games, you’re going to suffer even more. Don’t try to do stupid things like tricks that are not beneficial for the team.”

Berbatov stressed the significance of utilizing Antony's exceptional speed to penetrate the opposition's defense, create opportunities, and contribute to scoring goals or providing crucial assists. The former Red Devils star emphasized the need for discipline, concentration, and focus, asserting that simplicity could be the key to overcoming the current challenges.

With speculations surrounding Antony's future at Old Trafford, including the possibility of a swap deal with Flamengo involving Gabriel Barbosa, the upcoming Champions League match against FC Copenhagen holds significance. Antony will be eager to translate this advice into action, showcasing his skills and helping Manchester United secure a vital victory on Wednesday. As the young talent strives for improvement, fans await his response on the field, hopeful for a resurgence in his form and confidence. Stay tuned for updates on Antony's performance as he navigates this critical juncture in his career.