Manchester United have been issued a warning regarding their handling of Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund, similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's

Manchester United have been issued a warning regarding their handling of Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund, as former player Rio Ferdinand emphasized the importance of catering to the young striker's strengths, reported by GOAL. Hojlund, who arrived at Old Trafford in a high-profile £72 million deal, has faced goal-scoring challenges, netting only three times in 13 appearances without opening his Premier League account.

Ferdinand, drawing on his experience, recalled a similar situation involving Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo, where Van Nistelrooy confronted Ronaldo about the lack of quality crosses into the box for his runs. Ferdinand believes Hojlund might be feeling the same frustration due to inadequate service from wide players in the team.

Ferdinand expressed concern over Hojlund's struggles, pointing out that the team needs to play to his strengths to unlock his potential. He highlighted the importance of providing Hojlund with quality crosses, allowing him to utilize his attributes effectively. According to Ferdinand, Hojlund's movements are often delayed, and the team needs to improve the delivery into the box to fully utilize his goal-scoring capabilities.

What's next for Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund?

Ferdinand urged the team to recognize Rasmus Hojlund's potential and emphasized the need for better coordination and understanding among the players to ensure Hojlund receives the necessary support. Manchester United will be hoping for an improved performance from Hojlund as they face FC Copenhagen in the upcoming Champions League clash, with fans eagerly anticipating his goal-scoring prowess on the European stage. Stay tuned for updates on Hojlund's performance and Manchester United's strategic approach in future matches.